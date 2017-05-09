BRIEF-Titagarh Wagons says Singapore unit acquires shares held by Adler Plastic Spa
* Unit Titagarh Singapore Pte Ltd has acquired shares held by Adler Plastic Spa, Italy Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
May 9 State Bank Of India
* Seeks bids from investment banks to manage planned QIP/FPO
* Says to select and appoint up to 6 merchant bankers for QIP/FPO
* Says last date of submission of bids by merchant bankers for managing QIP/FPO is May 22 Source text for Eikon: bit.ly/2qWfjMY NOTE: SBI eyes up to $1.5 bln capital raising Further company coverage: (Mumbai newsroom)
