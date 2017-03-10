March 10 State Bank of India
* Says SBI signs $274 million agreement with German
Development Bank KfW to finance affordable housing
* Says promotional loan has a maturity of 15 years
* Says entire process of fund raising was facilitated by
SBI's subsidiary, SBI Capital Markets
Source text:
The State Bank of India (SBI) and the German KfW Development
Bank concluded $274 million (approx.Rs.1800 crore) loan facility
to support lending for affordable housing in India. The
Promotional loan has a maturity of 15 years.
Mr. Siddhartha Sengupta, Deputy Managing Director signed the
agreement on behalf of SBI, while KfW was represented by Dr.
Norbert Kloppenburg, Member of the Executive Board and Mr.
Roland Siller, Member of the Management Committee of KfW
Development Bank.
With its focus on housing loans for Economically Weaker Sections
(EWS) and Lower Income Group (LIG) households, the facility is
designed to complement the Government of Indias flagship
affordable housing programme, the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana.
These lower income household categories account for 95% of the
estimated shortage of 20 million housing units in the country.
“Sustainable mortgage loans to low income families to purchase,
build or upgrade their homes are critical for inclusive growth
and development Partnering with India’s largest bank on this
mission provides a tailor-made platform for quick upscaling of
housing finance for this segment.”, said Dr. Kloppenburg on the
occasion.
On this occasion, Mr. Sengupta said “SBI is committed to support
Government’s mission of Housing for All and this facility will
be additional impetus to support this mission”
The entire process of fund raising was facilitated by SBI’s
subsidiary, SBI Capital Markets.
