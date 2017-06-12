US STOCKS-Wall St rises on oil rebound, gains in healthcare stocks
* Indexes up: Dow 0.12 pct, S&P 0.21 pct, Nasdaq 0.33 pct (Updates to early afternoon)
June 12 State Bank of India
* Says allotment of equity shares of face value of Re 1 each under qualified institutions placement
* Says to issue and allot 522.2 mln shares at 287.25 per share for about 150 bln rupees Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Indexes up: Dow 0.12 pct, S&P 0.21 pct, Nasdaq 0.33 pct (Updates to early afternoon)
* UK's Imagination Tech puts itself up for sale, shares bounce