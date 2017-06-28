BRIEF-Toyota Motor North America recalls some model year 2017 Lexus ES 350 vehicles in U.S.
* Toyota Motor North America says is conducting safety recall of certain model year 2017 Lexus ES 350 vehicles in the U.S., about 1,760 vehicles involved
June 28 State Energy Group International Assets Holdings Ltd
* FY turnover HK$112.4 million versus HK$158.4 million
* FY loss attributable HK$12.7 million versus loss of HK$25.6 million
* Directors do not recommend payment of a final dividend for year ended 31 March 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Toyota Motor North America says is conducting safety recall of certain model year 2017 Lexus ES 350 vehicles in the U.S., about 1,760 vehicles involved
* FY NET LOSS GROUP SHARE EUR 1.3 MILLION VERSUS LOSS OF EUR 2.4 MILLION YEAR AGO