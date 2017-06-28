BRIEF-Everbright Securities gets approval to set up 19 securities business departments
* Says it got approval to set up 19 securities business departments
June 28 State Street Corp:
* State Street Corporation announces planned increase to its quarterly common stock dividend to $0.42 per share and an authorization to purchase up to $1.4 billion of its common stock
* Sets quarterly dividend of $0.42per share
* State street - capital plan proposes increase to quarterly common stock dividend to $0.42 per share, from $0.38 per share, beginning in q3 of 2017
* State street corp - capital plan includes no net issuance of preferred shares over program period of july 1, 2017 through june 30, 2018
* State street - capital plan proposes an increase to quarterly common stock dividend to $0.42 per share, from $0.38 per share, beginning in q3 of 2017
* State street corp - program will be effective july 1, 2017 and extend through june 30, 2018
* Assets under management include approximately $33 billion as of march 31, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
BERLIN, June 29 German inflation probably accelerated in June, regional data suggested on Thursday, suggesting a solid upswing in the economy is pushing up price pressures as euro zone inflation moves closer to the European Central Bank's target.