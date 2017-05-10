BRIEF- Good Com Asset announces change of stock listing
* Says it will be listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange (TSE) second section from TSE JASDAQ, effective June 27
May 10 State Street Corp
* State Street Corp files for offering of fixed-to-floating rate notes, size undisclosed - SEC filing Source text for Eikon: (bit.ly/2q2kRHo) Further company coverage:
* Says it will be listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange (TSE) second section from TSE JASDAQ, effective June 27
June 20 China leads the global IPO leader with about $18.6 billion raised so far this year, followed by the United States.