BRIEF-Freeman Fintech Corporation updates on claims against certain former directors
* Updates on information regarding claims against certain former directors of company
April 21 State Street Corp:
* State Street Global Advisors says received a payment as authorized claimant from a class action settlement related to Weatherford International Ltd Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Updates on information regarding claims against certain former directors of company
NEW YORK, May 24 Wells Fargo Advisors will start offering a new share class of mutual funds next month as part of its plan to comply with the new U.S. Labor Department regulation that seeks to put the interests of retirement clients first, the bank confirmed Wednesday.