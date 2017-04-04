BRIEF-Court Of Appeals issued its decision regarding Neustar's petition
April 4 Statpro Group Plc:
April 4 Statpro Group Plc:

* Says has been notified by Carl Bacon, non-executive chairman, that he plans to step down and leave group on 29 November 2017
* Digimarc corp files for mixed shelf offering of up to $100 million - SEC filing