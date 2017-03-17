UPDATE 6-BA cancels flights from London as global IT outage causes chaos
* BA latest to be hit by computer problems (Adds comment by BA's chief executive)
March 16 Steel Dynamics Inc
* Steel dynamics provides first quarter 2017 guidance and announces first quarter 2017 cash dividend increase
* Sees q1 2017 earnings per share $0.77 to $0.81
* Sees q4 2016 earnings per share $0.08
* Declared quarterly cash dividend of $0.1550 per common share, an 11% increase over company's 2016 quarterly rate
* Steel dynamics- q1 2017 profitably for co's metals recycling platform expected to improve sequentially on higher ferrous scrap demand and metal spread expansion Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* BA latest to be hit by computer problems (Adds comment by BA's chief executive)
May 27 General Motors Co said on Saturday that proxy advisory firm Institutional Shareholder Services has recommended that shareholders vote against a slate of directors proposed by hedge fund Greenlight Capital and reject the hedge fund's plan to divide GM shares into two classes.