March 16 Steel Dynamics Inc

* Steel dynamics provides first quarter 2017 guidance and announces first quarter 2017 cash dividend increase

* Sees q1 2017 earnings per share $0.77 to $0.81

* Sees q4 2016 earnings per share $0.08

* Declared quarterly cash dividend of $0.1550 per common share, an 11% increase over company's 2016 quarterly rate

* Steel dynamics- q1 2017 profitably for co's metals recycling platform expected to improve sequentially on higher ferrous scrap demand and metal spread expansion