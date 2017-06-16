June 15 Steel Dynamics Inc:

* Says q1 2017 earnings per share $0.82

* Steel dynamics provides second quarter 2017 guidance and announces second quarter 2017 cash dividend

* Sees q2 2017 earnings per share $0.60 to $0.64

* q2 2017 profitably for co's metals recycling platform is expected to remain steady compared to sequential q1 based on higher average sales price