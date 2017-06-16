BRIEF-Alliance Data says expanded long-standing relationship with Volvo
* Volvo drives forward with Alliance Data's Epsilon, signs expansion agreement for data-driven marketing services
June 15 Steel Dynamics Inc:
* Says q1 2017 earnings per share $0.82
* Steel dynamics provides second quarter 2017 guidance and announces second quarter 2017 cash dividend
* Sees q2 2017 earnings per share $0.60 to $0.64
* Steel dynamics inc says provided q2 2017 earnings guidance in range of $0.60 to $0.64 per diluted share
* q2 2017 profitably for co's metals recycling platform is expected to remain steady compared to sequential q1 based on higher average sales price Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Primoris Services Corporation announces pipeline awards valued at $53 million