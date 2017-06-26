UPDATE 4-Bain, Cinven discussing new offer for Stada - sources
* CEO sees vote as mandate to remain independent (Adds buyout groups mull new offer)
June 26 Handy & Harman Ltd-
* Steel Partners Holdings says if Handy & Harman terminates merger, it would have to pay co $3.8 million termination fee, transaction expenses up to $1 million Source text: (bit.ly/2saA4Zi) Further company coverage:
RABAT, June 27 Morocco's central bank is due to announce this week the date for the first phase of liberalising the dirham currency, an IMF-backed reform to strengthen the North African kingdom's economy.