BRIEF-ONGC chairman says natural gas production no more a profitable business
* Chairman says co's offshore natural gas production seen at 19.17 bcm in fy18
March 1 Steel Strips Wheels Ltd
* Says SSWL registers 5% turnover growth in february led favourable product mix of truck segment
* Says total wheel rim sales of 1.2 million in feb 2017 versus 1.2 million last year
* Says passenger car segment grew 6% in february 2017 yoy
* Says Chennai plant expected to reach highest sales and capacity utilization in march 2017
* Says exports volumes dropped by 19% in february 2017.
* Says in MCV & LHCV expect the sales growth to be in high double digit
* Says co sees single digit growth falling through in domestic tractor segment going ahead
* Says company is on track to achieve the 1.45 million export volume target projected for the year Source text - (bit.ly/2mrA7ga) Further company coverage:
* Dilip Shanghvi says may have single digit decline in consol revenue for FY 18 versus FY 17