BRIEF-ONGC chairman says natural gas production no more a profitable business
* Chairman says co's offshore natural gas production seen at 19.17 bcm in fy18
April 3 Steel Strips Wheels Ltd
* SSWL achieved total wheel rim sales of 12.68 lacs versus 12.25 lacs in March
* Says growth was driven by 2-digit growth in most profitable commercial vehicles & tractor segment wheel
* Says foresees favorable impact on overall profitability for this month
* "growth can return to 10-12 percent in next financial year in 2 & 3 wheeler segment" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Dilip Shanghvi says may have single digit decline in consol revenue for FY 18 versus FY 17