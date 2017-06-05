BRIEF-India's Ministry Of Petroleum & Natural Gas says May crude oil production up 0.73 pct
* Crude oil production during May, 2017 was 3099.48 TMT, 0.35 pct lower than target, 0.73 pct higher versus May 2016
June 5 Steel Strips Wheels Ltd
* Says SSWL achieved total wheel rim sales in May of 1.1 million versus 1.2 million
* Drop in sales was mainly due to commercial vehicle volume adjustments for BS-IV
* Says June schedule has picked up considerably on commercial vehicle side and will makeup for the may loss Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
June 22 Consulting and outsourcing services provider Accenture Plc reported a 5.1 percent increase in quarterly net revenue on Thursday, as the company's investments to boost its digital and cloud service offerings pay off.