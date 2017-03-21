BA says no evidence global IT outage caused by cyber attack
LONDON, May 27 British Airways said on Saturday there was no evidence that a global breakdown of its IT systems had been caused by a cyber attack.
March 21 Steelcase Inc:
* Steelcase reports fourth quarter and fiscal 2017 results
* Sees q1 2018 earnings per share $0.13 to $0.17
* Q4 earnings per share $0.21
* Sees q1 2018 revenue $725 million to $750 million
* Q4 revenue $769.1 million versus i/b/e/s view $750.8 million
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.23 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.23, revenue view $745.7 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
LONDON, May 27 British Airways said it had cancelled all flights from London's Heathrow and Gatwick airports scheduled before 1700 GMT on Saturday due to a global computer outage.