BRIEF-Blackberry reports Q1 GAAP earnings of $1.23 per share
* Blackberry reports profitability in fiscal 2018 first quarter
May 31 Steelcase Inc:
* CEO James Keane's FY 2017 total compensation was $5.0 million versus $6.2 million in FY 2016 - SEC filing Source text: (bit.ly/2sns6rH) Further company coverage:
* European CHMP adopts positive opinion for Gilead's Vosevi (sofosbuvir/velpatasvir/voxilaprevir) for the treatment of all chronic Hepatitis C genotypes