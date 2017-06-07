BRIEF-Honda, Toyota, Nissan to continue to financially support Takata after bankruptcy filing - Nikkei
* Honda Motor, Toyota Motor and Nissan Motor will continue to financially support Takata after it files for bankruptcy protection - Nikkei
* Steelworkers ratify key agreements in Stelco restructuring
* United Steelworkers - USW members at Stelco operations ratified new collective agreements
* United Steelworkers - new contracts maintain wages, benefits, pensions and other terms for 540 members of local 1005 and 1,100 members of local 8782 Source text for Eikon:
* Sears Canada obtains creditor protection under CCAA; will continue executing its reinvention