BRIEF-Gemini reports Q1 net loss per share of $0.04
* Now expecting revenue for 2017 to be less than 2016 but expects activity to pick up in second half of 2017 into 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
April 19 Stelco
* Stelco (u. s. Steel canada) and bedrock industries group llc reach agreement in principle with stelco salaried and other non-usw group, who now support stelco's restructuring plan
* Stelco - pursuant to agreement, stelco salaried and other non-usw group has agreed to vote in favour of restructuring plan Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Now expecting revenue for 2017 to be less than 2016 but expects activity to pick up in second half of 2017 into 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Ironhorse announces Q1 2017 financial and operating results