April 19 Stelco

* Stelco (u. s. Steel canada) and bedrock industries group llc reach agreement in principle with stelco salaried and other non-usw group, who now support stelco's restructuring plan

* Stelco - pursuant to agreement, stelco salaried and other non-usw group has agreed to vote in favour of restructuring plan Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: