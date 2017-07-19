BRIEF-Stella International announces exclusive distribution agreement

July 19 (Reuters) - Stella International Holdings Ltd :

* Expects monetary value of consideration of agreement will not exceed RMB100 million for period from date of agreement to 31 Dec 2017

* SIT (MCO) as supplier and Max as purchaser entered into master manufacturing agreement

* SFC as supplier and CAH as distributor entered into exclusive distribution agreement

* Expected aggregate monetary value of consideration will not exceed us$3 million from date of master manufacturing agreement to 31 Dec 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: