BRIEF-Wesfarmers announces details of remuneration terms for incoming managing director
* announced details of service agreement and remuneration terms for incoming group managing director Rob Scott when he succeeds Richard Goyder
March 16 Stella International Holdings Ltd :
* Consolidated revenue for year ended 31 December 2016 fell 12.4% to US$1,550.9 million
* Board recommended payment of a final dividend of HK30 cents per ordinary share
* FY profit for year attributable $81.6 million versus $121 million
* "Expect our capital requirements to remain modest in coming year"
* Also continue to expect more demand for Athleisure products in 2017
* Sees demand for footwear products stabilising in the first half of 2017,due to continued economic recovery in united states Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
SAO PAULO, May 28 Brazilian federal prosecutors on Sunday made a new offer to JBS SA's controlling shareholder, J&F Investimentos, that it pay a 10.99 billion real ($3.37 billion) fine for its role in massive corruption scandals.