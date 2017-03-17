March 17 Stella-jones Inc

* Stella-Jones reports 2016 fourth quarter and annual results

* Q4 earnings per share c$0.27

* Q4 earnings per share view c$0.24 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Stella-Jones inc - qtrly sales amounted to $341.7 million, versus $357.5 million

* Stella-Jones inc- "we expect sales to be weaker in first half of 2017"

* Stella-Jones inc - fy operating margins will be negatively impacted by product mix and softer pricing in certain regions

* Q4 revenue view c$341.1 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Stella-Jones -in railway tie category, given strong demand in h1 2016,anticipate lower y-o-y demand for 2017,while softer pricing will reduce revenues Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: