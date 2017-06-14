BRIEF-Heiwa Real Estate REIT to issue REIT bonds worth 2.8 bln yen
* Says it will issue first series REIT bonds worth 1 billion yen
June 14 Stellar Capital Partners Ltd
* Charles Pettit notified board of his intention to resign as Chief Executive Officer and a director effective August 31
* Charles agreed to continue to serve as a director on boards of certain investee companies post August 31
* says Peter Van Zyl, non- executive director of stellar capital, will again be appointed as chief executive officer effective Sept. 1 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Says it will pay a cash dividend of 4 yuan per 10 shares (before tax) for 2016 to shareholders of record on June 28