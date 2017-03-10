March 10 Stellus Capital Investment Corp

* Stellus Capital Investment Corporation reports results for its fourth fiscal quarter and year ended December 31, 2016.

* Stellus Capital Investment Corp - net asset value per share as of december 31, 2016 $13.69

* Stellus Capital Investment Corp - at quarter end, net investment income $4.7 million

* Stellus Capital Investment Corp - at quarter end, total investment income $10.2 million