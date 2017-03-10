BRIEF-Securities Group board recommends FY cash dividend
* Board recommends FY cash dividend of 5 fils per share
March 10 Stellus Capital Investment Corp
* Stellus Capital Investment Corporation reports results for its fourth fiscal quarter and year ended December 31, 2016.
* Stellus Capital Investment Corp - net asset value per share as of december 31, 2016 $13.69
* Stellus Capital Investment Corp - at quarter end, net investment income $4.7 million
* Stellus Capital Investment Corp - at quarter end, total investment income $10.2 million
* Board approves issued and paid-up capital increase to $218.6 million from $198.7 million through bonus share issue