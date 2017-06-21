UPDATE 1-Italy votes in local elections that may boost the centre-right
* Anti-establishment 5-Star still strong at national level (Adds start to voting, early turnout, government still working on banks decree)
PARIS, June 21 Airbus:
* Aviation financier and lessor Stellwagen, a subsidiary of Acasta Enterprises, has signed a firm order for 12 Airbus C295 medium transport aircraft in the first sale to a leasing company achieved by Airbus Defence and Space
* Agreement includes options for a further 12 aircraft
* The C295 is a nine tonne capacity, ramp-equipped, medium transport and mission aircraft in-service with 28 operators in 25 countries
* Today's agreement takes firm orders for the type to 198 and the options would take the figure past 200, reconfirming its position as the market leader, adds Airbus in a statement
FRANKFURT, June 25 The time may be nearing for the European Central Bank to start discussing the end of unprecedented stimulus as growth and inflation are both moving in the right direction, Bundesbank president Jens Weidmann told German newspaper Welt am Sonntag.