May 18 Stemcell United Ltd-

* Agreement with ican israel-cannabis limited and fund raising

* Licencing and services agreement pursuant to which ican will provide services to scu in respect of its business operations in asia

* Investment agreement for scu of between 5% to 10% stake in ican

* A fee of 20 million shares and 20 million options exercisable at price of a$0.20 will be payable to advisors for facilitating deal