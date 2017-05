Feb 17 Stendorren Fastigheter AB:

* Acquired property Botkyrka Fysikern 1

* Seller is Kopparcronan AB

* Property value of transaction amounts to 37 million Swedish crowns ($4.2 million) Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.8588 Swedish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)