BRIEF-Deutsche Bank files for debt shelf of upto $12 billion - SEC filing
* Deutsche Bank files for debt shelf of upto $12 billion - SEC filing Source text : (http://bit.ly/2svrWBs) Further company coverage:
June 8 Stenprop Ltd:
* FY IFRS (basic and diluted) net asset value per share at 31 March 2017 was EUR 1.53 (2016: EUR 1.61)
* As at 31 march 2017, including assets held for sale, company's real estate portfolio comprised an interest in 54 properties valued at EUR 848.1 million
* FY headline earnings were EUR 33.1 million (2016: eur26.7 million) equating to a diluted headline EPS of 11.68 cents (2016: 9.56 cents)
* Expects to maintain current pay-out ratio, expects to deliver FY dividend for year ending 31 March 2018 of not less than 9.00 cents per share
* Expects diluted adjusted EPRA EPS for year ending 31 March 2018 will remain at a similar level to current year earnings of 10.28 cents Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
