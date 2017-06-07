BRIEF-Mittel buys 80 pct stake in Ceramica Cielo
* SAID ON THURSDAY THAT IT HAD BOUGHT AN 80 PCT STAKE IN CERAMICA CIELO SPA
June 7 Stenprop Ltd:
* Has reached agreement to acquire mli portfolio ,management business that has built up and managed portfolio, c2 capital limited
* Deal for a combined consideration that values two businesses at 130.5 million stg
MELBOURNE, June 23 Andy Gooch, chief executive of London-based commodity broker GF Financial Markets (GFFM), a unit of China's GF Securities, has stepped down for personal reasons, the broker said.