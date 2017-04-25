BRIEF-Daseke files for mixed shelf of up to $300 mln
* Daseke files for mixed shelf of up to $300 million - SEC filing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
April 25 Step Energy Services Ltd
* Files final prospectus for initial public offering of common shares
* Step Energy - priced initial public offering of 10,000,000 common shares at a price of $10.00 per common share for aggregate gross proceeds of $100 million Source text for Eikon:
* LGI Homes says on May 25 co entered into that certain second amended and restated credit agreement dated as of May 25, 2017 - SEC filing