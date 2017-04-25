April 25 Stepan Co:

* Stepan reports record quarterly earnings

* Q1 adjusted earnings per share $1.36

* Q1 earnings per share $1.37

* Q1 earnings per share view $1.19 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Stepan Co says for full year, company expects capital spending to be between $100 million and $120 million

* Qtrly net sales $468.3 million versus $445.9 million

* Stepan Co - "higher raw material costs may pressure margins" in 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: