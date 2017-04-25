BA cancels flights from London's Heathrow, Gatwick after IT outage
LONDON, May 27 British Airways said it had cancelled all flights from London's Heathrow and Gatwick airports scheduled before 1700 GMT on Saturday due to a global computer outage.
April 25 Stepan Co:
* Stepan reports record quarterly earnings
* Q1 adjusted earnings per share $1.36
* Q1 earnings per share $1.37
* Q1 earnings per share view $1.19 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Stepan Co says for full year, company expects capital spending to be between $100 million and $120 million
* Qtrly net sales $468.3 million versus $445.9 million
* Stepan Co - "higher raw material costs may pressure margins" in 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
