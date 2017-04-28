BRIEF-Employers Holdings files for potential mixed shelf offering
* Employers holdings inc files for potential mixed shelf offering, size undisclosed - sec filing Source text (http://bit.ly/2rZcDhU) Further company coverage:
April 28 Sterling Bank Plc:
* Q1 bank profit before income tax of 2.02 billion naira versus 2.81 billion naira year ago
* Q1 bank net interest income of 13.50 billion naira versus 11.41 billion naira year ago
* Says directors did not recommend payment of any dividend for the bank's interim results to 31 March 2017 Source: bit.ly/2pt2lYu Further company coverage: (Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)
* Renaissancere Holdings- effective may 25 Renaissance Reinsurance Ltd entered into fourth amendment to letter of credit reimbursement agreement