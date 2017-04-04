BRIEF-ESW Capital reports 8.08 pct passive stake in Brightcove
* ESW Capital LLC reports 8.08 percent passive stake in brightcove inc as of may 18, 2017 - sec filing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
April 4 Sterling Construction Company Inc -
* On April 3, 2017 co, certain units entered into a loan and security agreement with Wilmington trust - sec filing
* Loan and security agreement providing for a term loan of $85 million and a maturity date of April 4, 2022-sec filing Source text : [bit.ly/2n8ryI3] Further company coverage:
* ESW Capital LLC reports 8.08 percent passive stake in brightcove inc as of may 18, 2017 - sec filing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Beigene ltd- files for potential mixed shelf offering; size not disclosed - sec filing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: