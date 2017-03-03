UPDATE 6-BA cancels flights from London as global IT outage causes chaos
* BA latest to be hit by computer problems (Adds comment by BA's chief executive)
March 3 Sterling Resources Ltd
* Sterling resources ltd. Announces agreement to sell UK operating subsidiary to Oranje-Nassau Energie B.V.
* Company anticipates net proceeds from sale of sruk of approximately US$113 million
* Deal for US$163 million
* Sterling resources says pursuant to share purchase agreement, a termination fee of $5 million will be payable by sruk holdings in certain circumstances Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* BA latest to be hit by computer problems (Adds comment by BA's chief executive)
May 27 General Motors Co said on Saturday that proxy advisory firm Institutional Shareholder Services has recommended that shareholders vote against a slate of directors proposed by hedge fund Greenlight Capital and reject the hedge fund's plan to divide GM shares into two classes.