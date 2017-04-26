April 26 Sterlite Technologies Ltd

* Says recommended final dividend of INR 0.75 per share

* March quarter consol net profit 686.7 million rupees

* March quarter consol revenue from operations 7.07 billion rupees

* Says approved capacity expansion to 50 million FKM

* Consol net profit in March-quarter last year was 575.8 million rupees as per Ind-AS; consol revenue from operations was 6.14 billion rupees Source text: bit.ly/2ovuMpy Further company coverage: