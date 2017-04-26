BRIEF-ONGC chairman says natural gas production no more a profitable business
* Chairman says co's offshore natural gas production seen at 19.17 bcm in fy18
April 26 Sterlite Technologies Ltd
* Says recommended final dividend of INR 0.75 per share
* March quarter consol net profit 686.7 million rupees
* March quarter consol revenue from operations 7.07 billion rupees
* Says approved capacity expansion to 50 million FKM
* Consol net profit in March-quarter last year was 575.8 million rupees as per Ind-AS; consol revenue from operations was 6.14 billion rupees Source text: bit.ly/2ovuMpy Further company coverage:
* Dilip Shanghvi says may have single digit decline in consol revenue for FY 18 versus FY 17