BRIEF-Stern Immobilien FY group profit turns positive

June 30 (Reuters) - STERN IMMOBILIEN AG:

* Fy Consolidated Sales Up by 544.7 Percent to Eur 49.3 Million Versus Eur 7.6 Million Year Ago

* Fy Group Profit Improved from Minus 2.9 Million Euros in 2015 to 7.4 Million Euros

* Fy Ebitda Rose from Eur 5.3 Million in 2015 to Eur 7.2 Million in 2016

* for 2017 Confident to Achieve Prior-Year Result at the Corporate Level

* SAYS ABLE TO FURTHER EXPAND POSITIVE DEVELOPMENT IN SALES AND EARNINGS IN THE COMING YEARS‍​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)