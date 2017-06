June 2 STERN IMMOBILIEN AG:

* SELLS PLANNED PROPERTY IN MUNICH WITH PROFIT

* SELLING PRICE AMOUNTS TO A DOUBLE-DIGIT MILLION EURO AMOUNT​

* STERN IMMOBILIEN AG HOLDS A 30 PER CENT STAKE IN THE SELLING COMPANY, WITH THE SALE TAKING PLACE UNDER THE AUSPICES OF STERN IMMOBILIEN AG​