BRIEF-International Road Dynamics receives final order approving proposed plan of arrangement with WI-LAN
* Receives final order approving proposed plan of arrangement with WI-LAN
March 30 Social Reality Inc
* Steven Antebi reports 5.8 percent stake in Social Reality Inc as of March 24, 2017 - SEC filing
* G. Tyler Runnels, Steven Antebi - intend to consider whether to formally seek changes in the present management or directors of social reality Source: (bit.ly/2njCYnr) Further company coverage:
* Now expecting revenue for 2017 to be less than 2016 but expects activity to pick up in second half of 2017 into 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: