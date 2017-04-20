Ghana's 91-day bill yield falls to 12.6999 pct
ACCRA, May 26 The Bank of Ghana said the yield on its weekly 91-day bill fell to 12.6999 percent at an auction on Friday, from 13.2109 percent at the last sale on May 19.
April 20 Stewart Information Services Corp
* Stewart reports results for the first quarter 2017
* Q1 earnings per share $0.17
* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.16 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Stewart Information Services Corp says Q1 total title revenues increased $10.1 million, or 2.5 percent, from prior year quarter
* Stewart Information Services Corp says Q1 total commercial revenues of $46.0 million, up 7.7 percent from prior year quarter
* Qtrly total revenues $443.0 million versus $ 438.2 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
