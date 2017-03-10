March 10 Sti Education Systems Holdings Inc

* Refers to news article “SEC approves shelf offerings of Megaworld, STI” posted in Businessworld Online

* Confirms that Sti Esg will initially issue series 7y bonds due 2024 and series 10y bonds due 2027 with a cumulative face value of 3 billion pesos

* Proceeds of first tranche of debt securities program have been earmarked for expansion of co's campuses, refinancing of short term loans