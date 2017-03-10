BRIEF-Securities Group board recommends FY cash dividend
* Board recommends FY cash dividend of 5 fils per share Source:(http://bit.ly/2qomCjF) Further company coverage:
March 10 Sti Education Systems Holdings Inc
* Refers to news article “SEC approves shelf offerings of Megaworld, STI” posted in Businessworld Online
* Confirms that Sti Esg will initially issue series 7y bonds due 2024 and series 10y bonds due 2027 with a cumulative face value of 3 billion pesos
* Proceeds of first tranche of debt securities program have been earmarked for expansion of co's campuses, refinancing of short term loans Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Board recommends FY cash dividend of 5 fils per share Source:(http://bit.ly/2qomCjF) Further company coverage:
* Board approves issued and paid-up capital increase to $218.6 million from $198.7 million through bonus share issue Source: (http://bit.ly/2qvUGWl) Further company coverage: )