UPDATE 1-UK watchdog reviews travel insurance for cancer patients
LONDON, June 20 Britain's markets watchdog on Tuesday opened a public consultation to see if changes are needed to make it easier for people with cancer to get travel insurance.
May 18 STILLE AB
* Q1 OPERATING PROFIT BEFORE RESTRUCTURING COSTS SEK 6.4 MILLION VERSUS SEK 4.5 MILLION YEAR AGO (ADDS 'BEFORE RESTRUCTURING COSTS')
* Q1 NET SALES SEK 29.9 MILLION VERSUS SEK 22.3 MILLION YEAR AGO
* Q1 OPERATING PROFIT SEK 4.4 MILLION VERSUS SEK 4.5 MILLION YEAR AGO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
LONDON, June 20 Britain's markets watchdog on Tuesday opened a public consultation to see if changes are needed to make it easier for people with cancer to get travel insurance.
* FY profit for year attributable to equity holders of company HK$12.4 million down 54.5 pct