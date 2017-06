May 30 STILLFRONT GROUP AB (PUBL)

* REG-STILLFRONT GROUP AB: STILLFRONT ACQUIRES EREPUBLIK LABS

* ANNOUNCES ITS ACQUISITION OF 100% OF SHARES IN EREPUBLIK LABS

* COMPLETION OF ACQUISITION IS EXPECTED TO OCCUR AROUND 27 JUNE 2017.

* UPON COMPLETION OF ACQUISITION, EUR 7,500,000 WILL BE PAID TO SELLERS

* FURTHER, AN EARN-OUT CONSIDERATION IS PAYABLE BY STILLFRONT, PROVIDED THAT CERTAIN TARGETS ARE MET, IN AN AGGREGATE MAXIMUM TOTAL AMOUNT OF EUR 13,000,000

* PURCHASE PRICE PAYABLE BY STILLFRONT FOR EREPUBLIK SHALL IN AGGREGATE NOT EXCEED EUR 20,500,000

* STILLFRONT WILL PROVIDE A LOAN TO EREPUBLIK IN AMOUNT OF EUR 500,000 TO FACILITATE EREPUBLIK'S REPAYMENT OF DEBT