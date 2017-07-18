FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Stillfront acquires German sports management game OFM
#Technology, Media and Telecommunications
July 18, 2017 / 6:38 PM / 16 hours ago

BRIEF-Stillfront acquires German sports management game OFM

1 Min Read

July 18 (Reuters) - Stillfront Group AB (Publ)

* Stillfront Group AB: stillfront acquires german sports management game ofm and enters publishing agreement on football empire

* Announces acquisition of 51% of business OnlineFussballManager.de through a so-called asset purchase

* Acquisition price paid by OFM Studios GmbH for assets related to OFM is 639 keur (cash / debt free)

* Stillfront Group will issue a loan to OFM Studios GmbH for the financing of the acquisition

* OFM will be consolidated into Stillfront's consolidated financial reporting from July 2017

* Also entered a co-publishing deal with digamore entertainment GmbH Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom)

