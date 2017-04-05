April 5 STILLFRONT GROUP AB (PUBL):

* REG-STILLFRONT GROUP AB: GROWTH IN PLAYER VOLUME FOR STILLFRONT

* DURING Q1 OF 2017, AVERAGE NUMBER OF MAUS WAS 310,348

* DURING Q1 2017 NUMBER OF MAUS INCREASED BY 12%, AND NUMBER OF DAUS DECREASED BY 4% AS COMPARED WITH Q1 OF 2016

* NUMBER OF DAILY ACTIVE USERS (DAUS) WAS 77,398 ON AVERAGE DURING Q1