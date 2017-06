May 17 Stillfront Group Ab (Publ):

* REG-STILLFRONT GROUP AB: STILLFRONT ISSUES MSEK 110 BOND LOAN

* TO ISSUE A THREE-YEAR SENIOR SECURED BOND IN AMOUNT OF MSEK 110 WITH A FINAL MATURITY IN MAY 2020.

* WAS INCREASED FROM AN INITIAL VOLUME OF MSEK 100 TO MSEK 110 AND WAS SUBSCRIBED FOR BY NORDIC INVESTORS

* BOND WILL BEAR A FLOATING RATE COUPON OF STIBOR 3M + 7.50% AND BE ISSUED WITHIN A TOTAL FRAMEWORK AMOUNT OF MSEK 500 MILLION

* INTENDS TO APPLY FOR LISTING OF BOND ON NASDAQ STOCKHOLM WITHIN 60 DAYS AFTER ISSUE DATE.