* Reg-Stillfront Group Ab: Stillfront: Very Strong Growth in Player Volume - Mobile Users Now Largest Segment

* ‍During q2 of 2017, Average Number of Monthly Active User​S Was 784,183

‍NUMBER OF DAILY ACTIVE USER​S WAS 139,558 ON AVERAGE DURING 2ND QUARTER