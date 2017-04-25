BRIEF-Gemini reports Q1 net loss per share of $0.04
* Now expecting revenue for 2017 to be less than 2016 but expects activity to pick up in second half of 2017 into 2018
April 25 Stillwater Mining Co-
* Stillwater Mining Company announces shareholder approval of proposed acquisition by Sibanye
* Stillwater Mining Co - 91 million shares, representing 75% of outstanding shares, and 88% of shares voted, voted in favor of merger agreement
* Ironhorse announces Q1 2017 financial and operating results