US STOCKS-S&P, Nasdaq rise as tech stocks gain, oil rebounds
* Indexes up: Dow 0.07 pct, S&P 0.19 pct, Nasdaq 0.22 pct (Adds details, comment, updates price)
May 26 Stingray Digital Group Inc
* Has acquired C Music Entertainment Ltd.
* Under terms of agreement, stingray will fully own and operate C Music TV Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Indexes up: Dow 0.07 pct, S&P 0.19 pct, Nasdaq 0.22 pct (Adds details, comment, updates price)
* Northern blizzard resources inc. Announces voting results of annual and special meeting, appoints new chairman and chief operating officer