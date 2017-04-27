BA says no evidence global IT outage caused by cyber attack
LONDON, May 27 British Airways said on Saturday there was no evidence that a global breakdown of its IT systems had been caused by a cyber attack.
April 27 STMicroelectronics:
* Reg-STMicroelectronics reports on main resolutions to be proposed at the 2017 annual general meeting of shareholders
* Proposes distribution of a cash dividend of US$0.24 per outstanding share of the company’s common stock, to be distributed in quarterly installments of US$0.06
* Board proposes reappointment of Mr. Carlo Bozotti as sole member of managing board for a one-year term Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
LONDON, May 27 British Airways said on Saturday there was no evidence that a global breakdown of its IT systems had been caused by a cyber attack.
LONDON, May 27 British Airways cancelled all its flights from London's two main airports until Saturday evening after a global computer system outage caused massive delays and left planes stuck on runways.