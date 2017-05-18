BRIEF-Boeing's Aviall enters parts agreement with GE Aviation for F110 Engine
* Through Aviall enters exclusive aftermarket distribution agreement with ge aviation for spare parts supporting F110-100 and F110-129 engines
May 18 Stock Exchange of Hong Kong-
* Places zhongda international holdings limited into third delisting stage with effect from 18 may 2017
* Company has lost its control over its Chinese (prc) subsidiaries
* If no viable resumption proposal is received by end of third delisting stage,Zhongda International's listing will be cancelled Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Through Aviall enters exclusive aftermarket distribution agreement with ge aviation for spare parts supporting F110-100 and F110-129 engines
* Moody's says pension costs will rise through 2020, even in best-case scenario, as liabilities pass $4 trillion for US public pension plans Source text for Eikon: