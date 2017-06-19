BRIEF-Amtek Auto says John Flintham resigns as vice-chairman & MD
* Says John Ernest Flintham resigns as vice-chairman and managing director of company
June 19 Polaris Capital PCL
* requires Polaris Capital to clarify further regarding co’s submission of rehabilitation petition through central bankruptcy court Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Says John Ernest Flintham resigns as vice-chairman and managing director of company
SAO PAULO, June 23 Oi SA has unveiled a plan that facilitates the early repayment of small debts to suppliers and contractors, as Brazil's No. 4 wireless carrier seeks to emerge faster from creditor protection.